Greenville BOE hears International Student Exchange, proposes tax levy, prepares for 2023 Summer School

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City School District Board of Education met in the Anna Bier Civic Room of St. Clair Memorial Hall March 16. Of particular interest were addresses by representative and students of International Student Exchange, proposed tax levy, and preparations for 2023 Summer School.

Jody Harter, Doug Fries, Jenna Jurosic, Mark Libert, Brad Gettinger, Jim Sommer, Kristi Strawser, Krista Stump, and Jim Hooper were present.

Following roll call, the Pledge of Allegiance, adoption of agenda, and approval of minutes, Superintendent Doug Fries shared the Superintendent’s Report.

Fries announced the following students qualified for OHSAA Southwest District Wrestling Championship: L.B. Bush, Jack Suter, and Andrew Winner. The following athletes earned MVL 1st Team All-League: Caden Lecklider (swimming—500 yd. freestyle) and Skylar Fletcher (basketball). The district also highlighted Missy Riethman and the Supply Chain Managment students’ success in hosting “A Night in Hollywood” and the Greenville Career Technology Center for Cassandra Toombs and Alex Plessinger’s participation in BPA State Contest. Treasurer Jenna Jurosic was recognized for winning the Auditor of State award for the executive finance report for a second time. Fries reported approximately 6,000 audits are conducted throughout the state, and typically only three percent receive this award.

Commendations were extended to GMS Vocal Music students and Director Kari Thompson for their winter concert; GMS Band, Orchestra, and Jazz Band and Directors Brian McKibben and J.R. Price for their March 2 concert; GHS Vocal Music students and Director Chelsea Whirledge and piano accompanist Chris Andres for their winter concert; Darke County Jr. High Choral Festival students and Directors Kari Thompson and Chelsea Whirledge for their March 3 event; GHS Academic Team and Advisor Megan Roessner for JV second-place finish in MVL competition; 4-Way Rotary Speech contestants, Luke Kiser, J.C. George, Lily Mowery, and Kamdon Riethman (with Riethman winning the local contest); and GMS Theatre Workshop for their production of Disney’s “High School Musical JR.”

Public participation included Heather Brown of International Student Exchange addressing the board in appreciation of their approval of more than 100 students over the life of the program. Exchange students were in attendance from Spain, Belgium, Italy, and Germany. Each student also addressed the board and offered their thanks for the opportunity to attend Greenville City Schools.

A parent with a new student in the GCS district also spoke to the board asking, as a working parent, for the district to consider re-opening its Latchkey program for after-school child care.

Treasurer’s business included unanimous approval of treasurer’s report and schedule of bills for February 2023 as well as all presented bills for payment and authorization of transfers and advances necessary to create a positive balance in a particular fund. A recommendation of a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor was also approved 5-0. Acceptance of more than $10,000 from the Greenville School Foundation to be used for itemized purposes was approved by all.

Superintendent’s business included a recommendation and unanimous approval of first and second readings of various board policies as well as approval of policy DJC—Bidding Requirements.

Donations were unanimously accepted with appreciation from many businesses and individuals throughout the community, mostly for “A Night in Hollywood,” Science Day, Washington, D.C. trip, and Class of 2023.

Requests included the approval for Rachel Neal to the Business Advisory Council for the remainder of 2022-23 school year in place of Peggy Emerson and a Memorandum of Understanding between GCSD BOE and Greenville Education Association as related to supplemental positions.

Unanimous approval was given for purchase of six SEON camera systems for bus fleet, rescission of Board Resolution 0022-273 for contractor’s failure to enter into Board contract, quotes for repair work to facade of Memorial Hall, renewal contract with Cummins Sales and Service for generator maintenance, contract with Walls Bros Asphalt Company for GHS parking lot replacement, Zimmerman School Equipment for 120 desks and chairs, Montgomery County Education Service Center for and Independent Educational Evaluation to be paid with IDEA fund, META Solution for online educational services, Beth Wiltshire to complete Child Outcomes Summary and administer the Early Learning Assessment, contract with Waibel Energy Systems for compressor replacement, and agreement with GGSA for facilities use.

Regarding curriculum were numerous requests, all unanimously approved, which will make 2023 Summer School possible in the district for GHS from June 5 to 23 and and K-8 from July 31 to Aug. 18. Funding for staff, counseling, nursing, transportation, and lunches as well as approval of the continuation of GCS Learning Recovery and Extended Learning Plan, and approval of Kids Read Now contract were all approved 5-0.

Additionally, the superintendent recommended approval of resignations, unpaid leaves, and new employment contracts and/or amendments for certified and classified staff with unanimous approval.

Furthermore, unanimous approval of salary increases, tuition reimbursements, and supplemental contracts for assistant junior high track coach, assistant high school girls soccer coach, four assistant high school football coaches, seventh-grade football coach, assistant high school volleyball coach, ninth-grade football coach, and eighth-grade football coach, as well as volunteers, was granted.

Professional meeting attendance and reimbursement expenses were recommended and approved, 4-0 with Stump abstaining from vote.

Libert reported minutes of Greenville Schools Foundation were posted in agenda.

Gettinger had no new activity to report regarding Career Technology Stakeholders.

Strawser reported on March 2 Business Advisory Council regarding evaluation of LA books and materials as GCSD does not just assign materials for teachers. IMPACT STEM2D event upcoming as well as Business/Industrial teach tour and Jr. High summer camp.

Stump updated the board on DCCA projects, such as WiFi installation (still stalled), potential new railing in Memorial Hall balcony, and monies available from endowment that may equate to roughly $8,000.

Sommer updated the board on legislative matters with special emphasis on H.B. 1 and S.B. 1, encouraging all to “keep eyes open on those” and to consider the “opportunity to testify for or against” said bills (contact OSBA for information).

Board members then adjourned the meeting at 7:45 p.m. with executive meeting to be held immediately following.

The Greenville City Schools Board of Education meetings are typically held the third Thursday of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m. in St. Clair Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth Street, Greenville, Ohio. Full meeting minutes are regularly posted on the Board of Education site: www.greenville.k12.oh.us/BoardofEducation.aspx.

