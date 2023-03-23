King calls on Congress to repeal provisions

COLUMBUS — State Representative Angie King (R-Celina) has introduced legislation that will urge Congress to repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision to give public servants that pay into Social Security their full benefits upon retirement.

The Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) was enacted in 1983 as a modified benefits program for employees who receive a pension for their public service. Under the WEP, public employees can have their Social Security earning potential lowered by up to 50% due to also earning a public pension.

There are currently more than 1.7 million people in the Ohio Public Retirement System that are effected by WEP.

“The Windfall Elimination Provision’s flawed practical application diminishes nearly 150,000 Ohioans’ retirement security and fails to recognize their rightfully earned Social Security and public pension benefits,” King said. “Employees should not be penalized for choosing to serve the public.”

The legislation is awaiting a committee assignment.