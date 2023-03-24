Celebrate You Saturday is April 1

GREENVILLE — April 1 might be known as April Fool’s Day, but your well being is no laughing matter.

Stop in at Celebrate You Saturday on April 1 at Om Your Day Studio, 120 West Third St., Greenville, 11 a.m. to 2 p. m., and learn how laughter can enhance your health. A presentation on this, as well as Laughter Yoga, will offer tools on how you can bring more laughter into your life.

Group participants will also experience how to use their voice as an instrument of sound. And, since Earth Day is celebrated in April, a representative from Darke County Waste Management will offer tips on recycling and lead a presentation on building an Edible Landfill.

Hands on sessions include Healing Touch, Chair Massage and Thai Yoga Massage, conversations with a health coach and essential oil consultant.

The $20 donation benefits the I Am Well Foundation. For more information on the event, visit the foundation’s Facebook page. For information on the foundation, visit the I Am Well Darke County website.