GHS Theatre Company to present “Robin Hood”

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School Theatre Company is proud to present their spring production, “Robin Hood,” premiering Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. Additional showtimes throughout the weekend are as follows: Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $5 at the box office prior to showtimes or online at onthestage.tickets/show/greenville-high-school-theatre-club.

According to the GHS Theatre website, “Robin Hood,” a modern adaption by playwright Larry Blamire, has “synthesized the conflicting legends and ballads about the outlaw folk hero into a hysterical, sprawling, action-packed comedy. The original production premiered at the Open Door Theatre in Greater Boston in 1983.”

Director Steve Buckingham explained this has been a favorite show to work on, noting approximately 85 percent of the cast is returning from their winter production, “A Christmas Carol.” Knowing there was a strong sense of cast unity and the group had successfully undertaken a challenging show with a tough script earlier in the year, Buckingham felt GHS Theatre Company was up to nearly any task. The group chose this traditional two-act, full-length show for spring. Buckingham described Blamire’s adaptation of “Robin Hood” as “very action-comedy oriented” and is sure it will be entertaining for the entire family. Featuring a large ensemble cast of 17, Buckingham reported there is a lot of stage time for nearly all the actors.

As a student-led company, choreography and blocking were arranged by the students themselves. Cousins Katelyn Conway (president) and Mya Conway (vice president) created even the fight scenes for this production. Katelyn said, “Yeah, me and my cousin (Mya) were in the living room with Nerf swords, wrestling and working on moves. It really helped that we’re so close and have grown up playing ‘imagination’ together, so it actually came pretty naturally.” Katelyn continued, “I think the fight scenes are a big draw, creating a lot of somewhat shocking or unexpected scenes. This is a very funny and energetic show that covers all genres—love, drama, action with villains and fighting.”

As a senior, “Robin Hood” will be Katelyn’s final show with GHS Theatre Company. Stating that she decided to “go big or go home,” Katelyn recently auditioned in Cleveland for American Musical and Dramatic Academy and was accepted to their program. An incredibly high achievement with only 22 percent of individuals making the cut, Katelyn will be attending AMDA College of the Performing Arts (Los Angeles) this summer to begin classes.

Obviously a great talent, Katelyn said, “For this show, we’ve been a lot more prepared. The sets are better, we started things earlier, and we’ve all put in so much work.” The only thing Katelyn is a little uneasy about is the swordplay, stating, “Everyone really loves the fight scenes and is really excited, so excited that I have to remind them that even dulled for safety, these are still pointy metal objects that can hurt us!” Jokingly she added, “I hope I don’t have to take the swords away from anyone!”

Buckingham concluded, “The students really want to create amazing shows; they have enthusiasm to do it, and it makes all the difference in the world.”

ROBIN HOOD CAST

Robin Hood – Carson Henry; Marian Harper – Lydia Beisner (Secretary); Will Scarlet – Chris Shaltry; Sheriff of Nottingham | Arthur-a-Bland – Katelyn Conway (President); Bishop of Hereford | Ellen Deirwold – Mya Conway (Vice President); King John | Forester – Brody Fleming; Queen Eleanor – Jenica Feitshans; Meg Scathelocke – Autumn Dicke (Treasurer); Friar Tuck | Hilton – Ellasyn Bruner; Guy of Gisbourne – Charlie Pope; Little John – Haiden Livingston; Much | Riccon – Elijah Worden; Alan-a-Dale – Luke Rammel; Prioress of Kirklees – Lilli Stevens; Catherine | Forester – Trisha Wells; Eadom | Forester – Natalie Evans; Bride Ellen – Olivia Flatter

CREW

Light Board Operator – Gavin Swank (Tech Representative); Sound Board Operator – Jennifer Nguyen

Visit onthestage.tickets/show/greenville-high-school-theatre-club for more information and to purchase tickets. The GHS Theatre Company is a student-led performing arts collective that emphasizes empowered leadership, collaboration, and creative ingenuity.

