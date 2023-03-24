Petitjean named to ESU honor roll

EMPORIA, Kan. — Autumn Petitjean, of Bradford, was one of nearly 750 Emporia State undergraduate students named to the university honor roll after the fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.

