Softball and Baseball scores from March 27

Here are the softball and baseball scores and stats from around the county:

Softball:

Greenville 4 at Troy 2

The Lady Wave had 10 hits as a team in the win over Troy. Seniors Alaina Baughn, Kylie Hamm, junior Addie Burke and sophomore Zoey Burns each had a RBI. Burns pitched all seven innings and had five strikeouts. She held Troy to four hits.

Fort Recovery 14 at Ansonia 6

The Lady Tigers had a 4-3 lead after the first inning but couldn’t keep the bats going after. Junior Kelsey Muhlenkamp, sophomore Bella Burk and freshmen Kylie Caldwell and Ava Thatcher each had a RBI. Burk hit a solo home run in the game. Junior Abby Kramer pitched 3.1 innings and had six strikeouts. Junior Maddie Buckingham pitched 2.2 innings and freshman Abby Klingshirn pitched for an inning. Both players recorded a strikeout.

Versailles 13 at Arcanum 14

Arcanum came back from down 10-1 in the fourth inning to win the game in eight innings. Senior Paige Burrell led the Trojans with four RBI. Versailles Lydia Hecht hit a two-run home run in the second inning. The full game recap can be found on our website.

Covington 26 at Bradford 0

The Lady Railroaders fell short in their season opener on the road. They gave up three home runs in the loss.

Baseball:

Greenville 2 at Troy 9

The Green Wave start the season with a loss on the road to Troy. The team had five hits as the pitching staff racked up four strikeouts.

Versailles 3 at Arcanum 2

It took nine innings to decided a winner as Versailles junior AJ Griesdorn drove in the game-winning run for the Tigers. Arcanum made solid contact all game long, but couldn’t get enough runs on the board. The full game recap can be found on our website.