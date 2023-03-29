By Meladi Brewer

DARKE COUNTY — Local attorney suspended after felony conviction.

Jessica R. Walker, 46, of New Madison had previously been found guilty on two felony charges. The first, felonious assault: causing harm with a deadly weapon, a felony of the second degree; and failure to stop after an accident, a felony of the second degree. The trial took place in January of this year.

Due to her convictions, Walker, an attorney licensed to practice law, is facing suspension and possible disbarment by the Ohio Bar Association after allegedly hitting a man with her car. Walker is currently in the Darke County Jail awaiting sentencing where she could face a prison term.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended Walker for an interim period, and her case was referred for “investigation and the commencement of disciplinary proceedings.”

“Upon consideration of the felony conviction pursuant to Gov. Bar R., it was ordered and decreed that the respondent, Jessica R. Walker, Attorney, is suspended from the practice of law for an interim period, effective as of Feb. 27,” The In Re Walker, Supreme Court of Ohio said.

Walker is ordered to cease and desist from the practice of law in any form, and she is forbidden to appear on behalf of another before any court, judge, commission, board, administrative agency, or other public authority. She is also forbidden to counsel, advise, or prepare legal instruments for others or in any manner perform legal services for others effective immediately.

“Walker is stripped of each, any, and all the rights, privileges, and prerogatives customarily accorded to a member in good standing of the legal profession of Ohio,” the filing said.

Pursuant to Gov. Bar, Walker shall complete one credit hour of continuing legal education for each month, or portion of a month, of the suspension as part of total credit hours of continuing legal education for each month, and she shall complete one credit hour of instruction related to professional conduct.

“It is further ordered, Walker, shall not be reinstated to the practice of law in Ohio until she complies with the requirements for reinstatement set forth in the Supreme Court Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio and this court orders her reinstated,” The Ohio Supreme Court report said.

The report also advised Walker had 90 days from the order to reimburse any funds that had been awarded by the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection.

Walker’s sentencing was continued from March 28 to May 11 at 10 a.m.

