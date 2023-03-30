Greenville track competes in Troy Trojan Relays

By Drew Terhall

TROY — The Greenville High School track team competed at the Troy Trojan Relays on March 29 at the Troy Memorial Stadium Track.

As a team, the boys finished fourth in the event and the girls finished sixth.

In the girls division, the 4×100 shuttle hurdle relay team finish second with a time of 1:15.78. The 4000 meter distance medley relay team finished fifth with a time of 14:10.97. The 4×800 meter relay team also took fifth with a time of 12:30.22. Greenville took fifth in the 4×101 meter relay with a time of 1:09.63. Junior Emily Gibson finished fifth in the discus throw with a distance of 100-5 feet. Sophomore Lilly Camacho took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 13-10 feet. Junior Addie Klosterman tied for first in the high jump with a height of 4-9 feet.

In the boys division, the 4×110 shuttle hurdle relay team finished third with a time of 1:23.78. The 4000 meter distance medley relay team finished fifth with a time of 11:38.87. The 4×800 meter relay team took third with a time of 9:46.40. The 4×400 meter relay team took fourth with a time of 3:50.01. Senior Noah Ellis and freshman David Conway took third and fourth in the long jump with distances of 18-2.25 and 18-1.75 feet. Conway tied for second in the high jump with a height of 5-6 feet. Junior Thomas Barr finished tied for fifth in the same event with a height of 5-3 feet. Senior Joel Hays and sophomore Kamdon Riethman tied for third in the pole vault with a height of 11-6 feet. In the 1000 meter sprint medley relay, Greenville finished fifth with a time of 2:18.88.

The Green Wave will host the Greenville Invitational on March 31 for their next track meet. The meet is set for a 4:30 p.m. start.

