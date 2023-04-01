Veterans invited to program

GREENVILLE — The second-grade students at Greenville Elementary invite all veterans, friends and family to their “We Love America” program presented in the elementary gym on Thursday, April 13, at 6 and 7 p.m. They are excited to show you their love for our great country through song.

Verona UM rummage sale

VERONA — The Verona United Methodist Church, 206 S. State St., Verona, ill hold a rummage sale on Thursday April 13, 5-8 p.m., Friday, April 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m.- noon Any questions call Karen 937-232-7593.

They do not set prices for anything and everything is sold by donation, except baked goods are the only thing priced. The funds are used for local missions, local food banks, community outreach, and other events.

Evening of Impact

GREENVILLE — The Greenville LifeWise Academy will host an Evening of Impact on Tuesday, April 25 at Trinity Wesleyan Church, 1400 E. Main St., Greenville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.

If you’ve been wondering what LifeWise Academy is about, this is your chance to get informed. At this event you will hear from founder Joel Penton and teacher Janalee Lyons as well as others.

Please RSVP by April 14 so that we order enough for the dessert bar from Beanz Bakery. Text your name and number attending to 937-459-2714.

Oakland Church Clothing Bank

BRADFORD — Oakland Church of the Brethren will have it’s free clothing bank Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are many winter clothes and summer clothes for men and women, shoes, and children’s clothes. All items are free and waiting for you to enjoy.

Oakland Church is located at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, 2.5 miles north of Gettysburg.

Gettysburg Lions Pot Pie Supper

GETTYSBURG — The Gettysburg Lions are having their annual Pot Pie Supper on April 22 at the Valentine Building at the Gettysburg Park, north of town. Servings begins at 4;30 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. or sold out. The cost is $9 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12. The menu includes all you can eat beef or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, apple sauce, roll and coffee or juice. Soda, bottled water and pie will be available for an extra charge.

