Drug use suspected in injury crash

UNION CITY — On April 1, at approximately 12:20 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Union City Ohio Fire and Rescue responded to the 1600 block of State Route 571 on a reported one-vehicle crash and the drive unresponsive.

Preliminary investigation revealed a beige 2004 Ford Escape, driven by Rodney Lease, 44, of Greenville, was traveling southeast on State Route 571 and drove off the right side of the roadway sideswiping a utility pole and then continuing through a yard and field striking a tree before coming to rest. Further investigation revealed possible drug use as a contributing factor to the crash. Mr. Lease was transported to the CareFlight landing zone where he was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.