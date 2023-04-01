Honeycutt celebrates 90 years

GREENVILLE — A Party for Geraldine (Gerry) Honeycutt was held on March 25 celebrating her 90th birthday.
Nearly 50 family members attended including her seven children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The day was filled with love, admiration, and a collection of precious memories. They shared pizza, cake, ice cream, and lots of fun gifts. Gerry froze her birthday cake top in her freezer. Next year they will take it out and celebrate her first anniversary of her 90th birthday.