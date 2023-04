BRADFORD — Oakland Church of the Brethren will have it’s free clothing bank Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are many winter clothes and summer clothes for men and women, shoes, and children’s clothes. All items are free and waiting for you to enjoy.

Oakland Church is located at 8058 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, 2.5 miles north of Gettysburg.