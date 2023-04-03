Adoptable Pets of the Week with shelter hours update

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pets” features three lovable dogs from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of caring homes. These three dogs are available for a special half-price adoption fee of only $45.

Say hello to this sweet boy Ray! Ray came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Ray is believed to be a two-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Ray is a very sweet boy who loves attention and treats. He knows how to play tug- of- war and loves to play with toys. Ray walks well on a leash. Ray doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Ray was a very relaxed pup for is nail trim, bath, and exam where he weighed in at 47.6 pounds.

Warm welcome to Mama! Knowledge about Mama is very limited. She is believed to be a three-year-old female Terrier mix. Mama has been observed to be a very sweet girl who craves attention and loves to play fetch. She has shown staff she knows how to sit and lay down for belly rubs. Mama is a little timid at first but warms up quickly, especially if she’s going to get a treat or a cuddle! Mama doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter and weighed in at 42.2 pounds.

Say hello to Ox. Ox came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Staff were told that Ox is a six-year-old intact male American Bulldog-Mastiff mix. Ox’s owner reported Ox is good with kids, dogs, and is housebroken and crate-trained. Ox is not a fan of cats. Ox has shown staff that he knows sit and shake. He loves to play ball and tug-of-war. Ox will become your best friend if you give him treats and belly rubs. Ox weighed in at 63.8 pounds.

All three dogs and were given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative at the time of their exams. Come in to meet Ray, Ox, Mama, and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

Adoptions are typically $90 cash/check; however, the three above dogs are available for a reduced fee of $45. Visiting hours are currently Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., but hours will adjust mid-month.

New shelter hours effective April 15, 2023, will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only. Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will NOT HOLD dogs until the time of an appointment.

During the months of December and January, the shelter will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for walk-ins to purchase dog license and make adoptions. For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.