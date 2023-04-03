Versailles hosts track and field Tiger Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School hosted the Versailles Tiger Invitational on April 1 with at least 18 schools participating in the invitational.

In the girls division, Versailles finished second. Arcanum finished ninth and Bradford finishing 18th. For the boys division, Versailles took third and Arcanum took seventh. Bradford finished tied for 11th.

For the girls, Versailles took second in their section with a time of 10:58.11 in the 4×800 meter relay. Arcanum took fourth with a time of 11:58.10. In the 4×200 meter relay, Versailles took first with a time of 1:53.06. In the 4×100 meter relay, Versailles took second with a time of 55.04. Arcanum took fifth with a time of 58.97. In the 4×400 meter relay, Versailles took first with a time of 4:30.95. Arcanum took fifth with a time of 5:26.96.

In the black division, Versailles sophomore Josephine Pothast and junior Cassie Bomholt took second and third in the 100 meter hurdles. Pothast finished with a time of 16.93 and Bomholt finished with a time of 17.52. Arcanum sophomore June Cook took fourth with a time of 20.10. Pothast and Bomholt took first and third in the 300 meter hurdles with times of 53.99 and 54.78. In the 100 meter dash, Versailles junior Lydia Bruns took fifth in the black division with a time of 14.44. In the same division, Carly Graves took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 6:14.66. In the orange division, Bradford sophomore Avery Helman took eighth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:11.18. In the black division, senior Lexi Magoto took first with a time of 1:02.70. Freshman Katey Litten took second with a time of 1:04.79. Arcanum freshman Grace Psczulkoski finished sixth with a time of 1:13.16. Magoto also took first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.54. In the 800 meter run for the black division, Versailles junior Meredith Barga took first with a time of 2:35.08. Freshman Chloe Steinbrunner took third with a time of 2:47.71. Arcanum senior Lani Hollinger took eighth with a time of 3:10.53. For the black division 3200 meter run, Arcanum senior Brooklyn Miras finished first with a time of 13:18.38. Senior Kylee Freeman took sixth with a time of 14:41.33. For Versailles, sophomore Erin Frederick took third with a time of 13:47.08. Sophomore Keira Rahm finished seventh with a time of 14:53.22.

For the high jump in the black division, Versailles junior Brooke Briscoe tied for second with a height of 4-6 feet. Litten, Cook and Versailles freshman Ashlyn Porter tied for fifth with a height of 4-4 feet. In the long jump in the same division, Versailles freshman Elli Stammen took second with a distance of 13-6.25 feet. Senior Hailey Porter took third with a distance of 13-4 feet. Versailles freshman Eden Barga took fourth with a distance of 13-3.50 feet. Versailles sophomore Madison Ware took sixth with a distance of 12-8.50. From Arcanum, Psczulkoski took eighth with a distance of 12-6.50 feet. For the discus throw, Versailles junior Tori Tyo and sophomores Margret Mcglinch and Molly Phelan finished second through fourth, in order. Tyo threw for 97-2 feet, Mcglinch for 96-9 feet and Phelan for 87-2 feet. Versailles junior Rachel Brandewie and sophomore Danica York took fifth and seventh. Brandewie threw for a distance of 85-9 feet and York for a distance of 82-2 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten and junior Kianna Farmer finished sixth and eighth. Wooten threw for 84-10 feet and Farmer for 68-7 feet. For shot put, Bradford junior Brooklynn Crickmore took fifth in the orange division with a distance of 28-11 feet. For the black division, Tyo took first with a distance of 34-9.50 feet. Wooten finished third with a distance of 31-6.50 feet and Mcglinch took fifth with a distance of 29-1 feet.

For the boys, Versailles took second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:17.14. They took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:39.5 and third in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.65. Versailles took first in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:51.83.

For the orange division 110 meter hurdles, Bradford junior Owen Beachler took first with a time of 17.36. For the black division, Versailles senior Colton Reese took second with a time of 16.23. Beachler took third in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.14. Reese took fifth with a time of 45.38. In the 1600 meter run, Versailles freshman Drew Meyer and senior Grant Beasley took third and fourth with times of 5:17.48 and 5:17.65. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum senior Jacob Rice took first with a time of 2:18.34. Versailles sophomore Jason Dunn and freshman Tony Moorman took second and third with times of 2:20.01 and 2:22.02. Versailles sophomore Tyler Barga finished second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.9. In the 3200 meter run, Versailles sophomore Landry Knore took first with a time of 11:27.68. Sophomore Cameron Magoto took fifth with a time of 11:42.82.

In the high jump, Beachler tied for fourth with a height of 5-6 feet. Versailles junior Dominic Meyer took third with a height of 5-3 feet. Arcanum junior Brady Lock tied for fourth with a height of 5-3 feet. In the long jump, Versailles junior Ethan Weeber took first with a distance of 18-11.50 feet. Junior Aaron Bowlin took fourth with a distance of 17-0 feet. Arcanum freshman Charlie Weiss took third with a distance of 17-4.50 feet. For the discus throw, Arcanum senior Eain Parks finished first with a distance of 133-5 feet. Versailles sophomore Leland Bolin and junior Daniel Waymire took second and fifth with distances of 131-5 feet and 112-1 feet. Parks took third in the shot put with a distance of 41-7 feet. Arcanum senior John Trittschuh took fourth with a distance of 37-5.50 feet. Waymire took fifth with a distance of 35-9.50 feet.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]