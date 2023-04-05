Electric Ford will be topic at Ag Breakfast

GREENVILLE — The next Ag-Labor & Politics Breakfast will be held Saturday, April 8, 8 a.m., at Jack’s Cabin Restaurant, on Martin St., Greenville. The featured speaker will be Dave Knapp, of Dave Knapp Ford, along with his electric vehicle “whiz kid” Noah Gates, who will present a program on The Future of Electric Cars, Trucks & Vehicles for Agriculture in Darke County.

A Ford F-150 Lightning Truck will be parked outside the entrance to Jack’s for display purposes.

The Main Sponsor of the Day is Darke Rural Electric. All you can eat breakfast, with cost of $5 at the door, with free coffee and donuts. RSVP (welcome and considerate, but not necessary) to [email protected] or text to 937-417-4104 or 937-417 -4483.