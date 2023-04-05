Price featured in organ concert

RICHMOND, Ind. — Dr. Stephen C. Price, an accomplished musician, educator and performer, will present an organ concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 at The Reid Center. The free concert is a part of The Reid Center’s ongoing mission to bring cultural events to the community while preserving the historic 1906 Reid Presbyterian Memorial Church at 1004 North A St., Richmond. Doors open for the concert at 3:30 pm.

Known for his range of possibilities in recitals, one reviewer praised a previous performance by Dr. Price for spanning 300 years of repertoire from Bach to music composed in the 20th Century. Dr. Price currently teaches at Ball State University, Muncie, IN., and was appointed to the faculty in 2018. He heads organ, church music, and music theory studies and maintains an organ studio of undergraduate and graduate students. His former organ students have obtained church positions throughout the United States and are active within the profession.

Recent appearances include the 2022 Organ Historical Society Convention, Columbus, OH; St. Ita’s Roman Catholic Church, Chicago, Il; Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, IN; St. John the Divine, New York City, NY; First Presbyterian, Buffalo, NY. Additionally, Michael Barone has featured recordings and live performances on the Pipedreams Broadcast on NPR. Dr. Price’s debut album Paris Impact Organ Suites, is released by the Raven recording label and is available for purchase.

The Reid Center hosts ongoing concerts and events to fulfill its mission of becoming a cultural venue of choice. The historic facility with its Louis Comfort Tiffany windows and interior designs and its 1905 Hook and Hastings pipe organ and 1902 Starr Piano Company 9-foot concert grand piano serves as a source of community pride. The Reid Center’s mission also includes a commitment to diversity, equity, access and inclusion, and operates as a 501(c)(3) organization.