Adoptable Pet of the Week with new shelter hours

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Meet Travis! Travis came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge about him is limited to what staff have observed at the shelter. Travis is believed to be a one-year-old, intact male Hound mix. Travis is a very sweet boy who loves treats and attention. He walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter. Travis is a playful guy who just wants attention! He did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 56.2 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. Visiting hours are currently Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. New shelter hours effective April 15, 2023, will be Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will NOT HOLD dogs until the time of an appointment.

During the months of December and January, the shelter will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for walk-ins to purchase dog license and make adoptions. For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

Come in to meet Travis and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!”

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.