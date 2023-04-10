Ansonia drops road game against Fort Recovery; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the baseball scores and stats from the games from April 7 – 9.

April 8: Ansonia 2 at Fort Recovery 9

The Tigers lost at Fort Recovery in their second non-conference game of the season. Fort Recovery scored five runs in the second inning to go up 6-0 early on. Head coach Dustin Hecht said it was the errors that helped Fort Recovery gain a big lead early in the game.

“We weren’t on point. We had five errors. If we have a game and we’re under two errors, we’re playing really good. We have been coming out on top if we have two or less errors. When we have five, we take ourselves out of the game,” Hecht said.

Ansonia did get on the board in the fourth. Junior Treavor Hemmerich drove in the run to go down 6-1. Fort Recovery scored two more runs in the fourth to go up 8-1. Senior Nathan Armock helped drive in junior Jakob Creager in the next inning to go down 8-2.

The team was a little too passive for Hecht’s liking during the game. He said the team is better when they jump on first pitch strikes and gain momentum early in the count.

The errors were too much for the Tigers to overcome. Freshman Noah Heck made his season and career debut going four innings. Hecht said he has liked what he has seen out of Heck and thought he did a nice job going up against a team like Fort Recovery.

Ansonia is 3-2 after the loss. They will host Newton on April 13 and then host Fairlawn on April 14 with both games starting at 5 p.m.

Around Darke County:

Arcanum (4-3) got the bats going and won 10-0 at Benjamin Logan on April 8. Senior Jaxson Christ had three RBI in the game. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski had two RBI in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer and freshman Regan Christ and Ethan Kearney each had a RBI as well. Regan pitched all six innings and gave up one hit and struck out seven batters. The team only had one error in the game. The team will travel to National Trail on April 13 for a 5 p.m. conference game.

Bradford (8-1) swept a double header against Houston on April 8. They took game one, 11-2. An eight-run sixth inning helped propel Bradford to the win. Junior Garrett Trevino had three RBI in the game. Senior Brendan Baker, sophomore Owen Canan and junior Hudson Hill each had two RBI. Juniors Tucker Miller and Landon Wills each had a RBI as well. Senior Landon Monnin was on the mound for six innings and struck out six. Miller pitched one inning and struck out two. In game two, they won 6-1. The Railroaders scored two in the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way. Baker and Wills each had two RBI in the game. Monnin chipped in with a RBI himself. Senior Dalten Skinner pitched six innings and gave up three hits and struck out six. Miller came in again for another inning on the mound and struck out another two batters. The team will travel to Preble Shawnee on April 13 and then host Miami East on April 14. Both games are set for a 5 p.m. start.

Franklin Monroe (3-2) got back into the win column with a 5-0 win at Catholic Central. Freshman Brandt Filbrun had four RBI in the game. Senior Cade Peters pitched five innings and struck out eight batters. Sophomore Hudson Fasnact had two strikeouts. The team only allowed four hits. The team will host Tri-County North on April 13 for a 5 p.m. game.

Greenville (3-1) picked up a road conference win, 12-4, at Fairborn on April 8. The team had 13 hits in the game. Junior Bryce Blumenstock and senior Brock Short each had three RBI in the game. The pitching staff had five strikeouts in the game. The team will travel to Eaton on April 13 for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch and then host Tippecanoe on April 14 with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Tri-Village (4-1) won in five innings against Trotwood Madison, 10-0. Freshman Jaiden Beam and seniors Logan Call and Justin Finkbine combined to only allow one hit in the game and racked up nine strikeouts. Six different batters registered a RBI in the game. The team will travel to Dixie on April 13 for a 5 p.m. game.

Versailles (5-3) swept the double header at St. Marys on April 8. They won the first game, 10-4. Senior Jared Lyons had three RBI in the game. Sophomore Ross Francis had two RBI and junior AJ Griesdorn and a RBI. Versailles then took game two, 9-6. The team combined for 11 hits. The team will travel to Parkway on April 13 for a 5 p.m. game.

