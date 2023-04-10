WOAC teams converge at Dixie for Greyhounds Invite

By Drew Terhall

NEW LEBANON — WOAC track teams from around the county gathered at the third annual Dixie Greyhounds High School Invitational on April 6. A total of 14 teams participated in the event.

In the girls relay events, Tri-Village took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.12. Ansonia took second with a time of 54.26. In the 4×200 meter relay, Ansonia took third with a time of 2:01.67. In the 4×800 meter relay, Ansonia took second with a time of 11:22.54 and Arcanum took third with a time of 11:35.37.

In the individual running events, Franklin Monroe sophomore Presley Cox took second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.86. Ansonia junior Colleen Steinmetz took fourth with a time of 13.99 and Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines took fifth with a time of 14.05. In the 200 meter dash, Tri-Village senior Halle Bell took second with a time of 27.86. Bradford sophomore Avery Helman took fourth with a time of 28.76 and Cox took fifth with a time of 29.23. Ansonia freshman Rose Barga took second with a time of 1:05.18. Ansonia junior Peyton Billenstein took fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:42.96. Arcanum senior Brooklyn Miras took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:56.35. Ansonia freshman Lydia Hahn took third with a time of 6:09.00. Miras also took first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:03.62 and Hahn took fourth with a time of 13:18.95. Tri-Village freshman Heidi Bell took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.98. Barga took fifth with a time of 19.02. Bell also took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.19. Tri-Village senior Torie Richards took third with a time of 50.14. Ansonia sophomore Gabby Leeper took fifth with a time of 55.70.

In the field events, Ansonia freshman Olivia Schmitmeyer took first with a height of 4-10 feet. Tri-Village freshman Savanna Siegrist tied for third with a heigh of 4-06 feet. Franklin Monroe sophomore Allie Muhlenkamp took fifth with a height of 4-04 feet. In the long jump, Hines took first with a distance of 15-01.50 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Creager took fifth with a distance of 14-03 feet. In the pole vault, Steinmetz took first with a height of 11-00 feet. Arcanum senior Mariah Kreusch and freshman Kamryn Beisner took third and fourth with heights of 8-00 and 7-00 feet respectively. Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar took third with a distance of 96-04 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten took fifth with a distance of 85-03.50 feet. Metzcar took second in the shot put with a distance of 34-10.75 feet. Wooten took third with a distance of 32-10.25 feet. Bradford junior Brooklyn Crickmore took fifth with a distance of 30-09.50 feet.

In the boys relay events, Ansonia took second in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:39.01. Tri-Village took fifth with a time of 1:41.23. In the 4×400 meter relay, Arcanum took fourth with a time of 3:55.25. Ansonia took first in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:04.60. Arcanum took fifth with a time of 9:26.82.

In the individual running events, Bradford sophomore Zage Harleman took second with a time of 12.17 in the 100 meter dash. Ansonia junior Wyatt Spencer took fifth with a time of 12.29. Harleman took third with a time of 25.01 in the 200 meter dash. Bradford junior Peyton Melgaard took third in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.47. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum senior Jacob Rice took third with a time of 2:06.52. Ansonia junior Matthew Lee took first in the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:44.42. Ansonia sophomore Ethan Sparks took first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:55.88 and senior Ian Brown took second with a time of 10:56.54. Arcanum senior Ashton Paul took fourth with a time of 10:57.64. In the 110 meter hurdles, Bradford junior Owen Beachler took third with a time of 16.94. Beachler took second in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 43.38.

In the field events, Tri-Village sophomore Mason Weathington tied for second with Ansonia junior Ethan Reichert in the high jump with a height of 5-08 feet. Bradford sophomore Hayden Nicodemus and Beachler both finished in the top five with a height of 5-06 feet. Spencer took third in the long jump with a distance of 18-07 feet. Tri-Village senior Gage Lochard took fourth with a distance of 18-04.5 feet. Lochard took third in the pole vault with a height of 12-00 feet. Arcanum senior Max Zawaski took fifth with a height of 10-00 feet. Ansonia junior Garrett Stammen took first with a distance of 134-01.5 feet in the discus. Arcanum senior Eain Parks took second with a distance of 128-09 feet. Ansonia junior Jordan Troutwine took third with a distance of 112-08 feet. Tri-Village senior Christian Cantrell took fifth with a distance of 103-07 feet. In the shot put, Parks took first with a distance of 44-01.50 feet. Stammen took fourth with a distance of 40-02 feet. Arcanum senior John Trittschuh took fifth with a distance of 39-06 feet.

