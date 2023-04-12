Baseball and softball scores from April 11

Here are the baseball and softball scores and stats from the games on April 11.

Softball:

Ansonia 0 at Tri-Village 3

Freshman Elizabeth Poling threw a complete game shutout against the Lady Tigers. She had five strikeouts and zero walks in seven innings of work. Sophomore Taylor Begoon and freshman Hailey Burk each had a RBI for the team. Junior Abby Kramer pitched all six innings for Ansonia and had five strikeouts. Junior Bailey Schmit had both hits for the Lady Tigers.

Mississinawa Valley 0 at Arcanum 12

The Lady Trojans bounced back from their loss on April 8 with a run rule win over the Lady Blackhawks. Junior Belle Harleman and Hannah Kending combined for seven strikeouts and zero walks on the mound. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne had three RBI with two home runs in the game. Junior Emilie Fout also had three RBI. Senior Kaitlyn Toy had two RBI. Seniors Paige Burrell and Mollie Ericksen along with Kendig each had a RBI. For Mississinawa Valley, junior Kenzea Townsend had a hit.

Bradford 12 at Franklin Monroe 9

The Lady Railroaders and the Lady Jets went back and forth in this one. Bradford took the lead in the first inning before Franklin Monroe took the lead in the fourth. Bradford gained it back in the fifth and then Franklin Monroe got it back. A five-run sixth inning gave the Lady Railroaders a 10-7 lead and they kept that one for the rest of the game. Freshman Nevaeh Jones had three RBI in the game, including a solo home run. Senior Shay Swick and sophomore Lex Clark each had two RBI. Senior Izzy Hamilton had 11 strikeouts on the mound. For Franklin Monroe, sophomore Ashley Saylor had three RBI and senior Madison Henninger had two RBI. Junior Jocelyn Gray, sophomore Layni Ressler and freshman Alivia Addis each had a RBI. Junior Keihl Johnson had five strikeouts on the mound. A full game recap can be found on our website.

Stebbins 0 at Greenville 14

The Lady Wave pick up another win over MVL foe Stebbins. The offense scored another 14 runs against them at home and senior Kylie Hamm gets the no-hitter. Stebbins only had three base runners during the game, two reached by walks and one reached on an error.

Versailles 14 at Fort Recovery 4

Afteer going down 3-0 in the first inning, the Lady Tigers tied the game up in the second and scored four more runs in the third to take a 7-3 lead. They scored seven more runs in the last two innings to get the run rule win. The team had 13 hits in the game.

Baseball:

Ansonia 4 at Tri-Village 12

The Patriots are 4-1 in the month of April so far with this win over WOAC foe Ansonia. A five-run second inning broke the game open for the Patriots. Senior Logan Call had three hits and five RBI for Tri-Village. Junior Carter Finkbine and sophomore Kaeden Lipps each had two RBI. Senior Kasen Hale also chipped in a RBI. Senior Jace Lipps went all seven innings on the mound and racked up 10 strikeouts. For Ansonia, junior Treavor Hemmerich had two RBI. Senior Gavin Kelch had three hits and one RBI while junior Jakob Creager also had a RBI. Junior Landyn Bowman and senior Gabe Zumbrun combined for seven strikeouts on the mound.

Mississinawa Valley 3 at Arcanum 4

A three-run fourth inning helped give the Trojans the win in this conference matchup. Senior Bryson Sharp had two RBI in the game for the Trojans. Senior Jaxson Christ knocked in a run as well. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski went five innings on the mound and struck out eight. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer went two innings and struck out three. For Mississinawa Valley, junior Chastan Daniels went six innings and struck out 11. He also had a RBI in the game. Junior Dylan Wehrkamp and freshman Bryce Watson also had a RBI.

Bradford 5 at Franklin Monroe 7

The Jets took a 5-3 lead in the third inning and never let it go. Both teams took the lead in the first inning and then Bradford regained it in the second. Franklin Monroe had the top of their lineup come through to give them the runs needed to secure the win. Senior Cade Peters and sophomore Josh Armstrong each had two RBI for the Jets. Sophomores Matthew Hurley and Ty Riffle each had a RBI as well. Peters pitched 6.2 innings and racked up seven strikeouts. For Bradford, junior Tucker Miller had three RBI in the game. Freshman Colton Gambill had a RBI as well. Junior Landon Wills and Miller combined for eight strikeouts on the mound. A full game recap can be found on our website.

Stebbins 8 at Greenville 18

After an extra innings win over Stebbins, the Green Wave follow it up with a run rule win at home. Senior Brock Short had four RBI in the game and senior AJ Shaffer had three RBI. Senior Ricky Heidrich led the team with four strikeouts on the mound.

Fort Recovery 0 at Versailles 1

Sophomore Ross Francis went six innings on the mound to get the complete game shutout. He struck out nine batters in the game. Junior Michael Osborne drove in the lone run of the game.