Mayor proclaims April 10 to 14 “We Are the Majority Awareness Week”

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A group of motivated Darke County students used their no-school day on Friday, April 7, 2023, to emphasize the importance of living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. We Are the Majority members and their adult leader, Prevention Specialist Ashley Stonerock, met at the City Building on the beautiful Good Friday morning where Mayor Stephen M. Willman had an important proclamation to share with them.

We Are the Majority members filed up the stairs where Mayor Willman delivered and signed a special proclamation, reading, “Whereas drug abuse affects every person in Darke County, Ohio, either as a family member, significant other, friend, neighbor, or employee, and whereas one of the most common misconceptions of society is the majority of young people are making detrimental decisions that affect the rest of their lives, and whereas research has continuously shown the vast majority of youth are, in actuality, making positive, healthy choices… therefore, I, Steven M. Willman, Mayor of City of Greenville, do hereby proclaim April 10 to 14, 2023, as ‘We Are the Majority Awareness Week’ in Greenville, Ohio, and encourage all citizens to join together in learning more about the importance of living a positive, healthy lifestyle for a vibrant, safe, and secure community.”

We Are the Majority is an after-school organization for seventh- to 12th-grade students who are focused on peer-led drug prevention. They help the community by hosting many activities throughout the year, including after-school tutoring sessions for third- through sixth-graders in the Greenville School district. Now in its ninth year, Kelly Harrison is credited for founding the local Darke County chapter after former Governor Kasich enacted the state-wide initiative.

Willman added, “I appreciate you guys being here—it’s really great! It’s a special day and you’re taking your time off to be here. We appreciate your being part of the Majority.”

Following their visit with Mayor Willman, We Are the Majority members walked back to their office to enjoy a pizza party, egg hunt, and drug-free sign-making session.

Stonerock reported solid Majority groups at Greenville, Mississinawa, Arcanum, and Tri-Village schools and said getting involved is simple. Follow the local We Are the Majority Facebook page, more than a thousand members strong, and watch for upcoming events, which are open to students across the county.

Greenville Middle School student Paityn Lehr, a seventh-grader, joined this year as a new We Are the Majority member. Lehr encourages others to get involved as well, explaining that, at GMS, it’s as easy as attending the We Are the Majority lunch group on Thursdays.

Training is currently underway as We Are the Majority leaders learn how to teach strategies to younger students. An important lesson on peer pressure refusal skills is just one the group plans to share with students in local schools in the coming year.

Visit the Darke County We Are the Majority Facebook page and/or sign up for news and information on preventing substance misuse and promoting mental health wellness at preventionactionalliance.org to support living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Reach Daily Advocate Reporter Dawn Hatfield at [email protected] or 937-569-0066.