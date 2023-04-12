Osgood Foundation presents check to EDCY

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) was recently presented with a donation of $2,500 by Christy Gehret representing the Osgood Foundation.

Representatives from the Osgood Foundation met with Empowering Darke County Youth President Delores Ely and Executive Director Rich Engelken to have a formal check presentation. Branch Manager Christy Gehret, Assistant Branch Manager Jessica Watts and Digital and Operating Processing Specialist Hailey Stewart represented the Osgood Foundation.

“This donation will help Empowering Darke County Youth continue its free after school tutoring of at-risk students. It is appreciated very much,” said President Delores Ely, EDCY Board of Directors

“The Osgood Foundation represents four branches of the Osgood Bank, Fort Loramie, Chickasaw, Indian Lake and Osgood. Each branch chose a charity to donate to. We chose Empowering Darke County Youth, because we know how important and what it does for our children,” said Gehret.

EDCY programs are free to the parents or caregivers of Darke County students needing academic support. EDCY is a 501c3, United Way Agency providing free after school and summer tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and mathematics with the goal of helping provide strong students for a strong community. School programs are located at Greenville, Ansonia, Arcanum, Mississinaw and a summer program at the Greenville Library. Donations may be sent to: Empowering Darke County Youth, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331-0113. For more information, visit www.empowerdarkecounty.com or email President Delores Ely at [email protected].