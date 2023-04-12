St. Isidore Feast Day Mass at the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — On Monday, May 15, the Maria Stein Shrine will host a St. Isidore Feast Day Mass at 7 p.m. St. Isidore is the patron saint of farmers and rural communities. This Mass is an opportunity to gather as the growing season begins and ask God to bless the labor, through the intercession of St. Isidore the Farmer.

You are also welcome to pray along with the Shrine the St. Isidore Novena leading up to the Mass. Daily prayers will be posted on the Shrine’s Facebook page starting on Saturday, May 6, and ending on Sunday, May 14, the day before the St. Isidore Feast Day Mass.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.