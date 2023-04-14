Sheriff investigating double homicide; searching for person of interest

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker said his office is investigating a double homicide at a residence in the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in Neave Township, south of Greenville.

On April 14, 2023 at approximately 4:56 a.m., two adult female witnesses came into the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible homicide. Darke County Deputies responded to an address on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road to investigate and discovered the bodies of one adult male and one adult female.

Investigators from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office have been called to the scene to investigate.

Darke County Deputies are seeking Adam Uchyn, 39, a known resident of the address where the homicide is located. He is a person of interest in this case. Uchyn is believed to have left the area in a white 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, Ohio license plate JDM8117.

Anyone who may have information on this case or the whereabouts of this subject are encouraged to contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020.