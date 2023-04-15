Are we closer than we think?

By Timothy Johnson

Preacher’s Point

Things developing in Israel over the last few weeks and especially on Easter must make one wonder if the end time events prophesied in the Bible will take the world by surprise very soon.

The Times of Israel posted headlines throughout the day on Easter Sunday. The times listed are Israeli local times.

1:07 a.m. – Israel urges Jordanian Waqf to remove ‘dangerous mob’ holing up in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

2:39 a.m. – Jordan accuses Israel of trying to ‘fabricate the facts’ on Al-Aqsa standoff.

2:46 a.m. – Sirens sound again in Golan Heights; reports say 2 projectiles fired, no casualties.

3:26 a.m. – IDF: 3 more rockets fired from Syria, one intercepted by Iron Dome; no casualties.

3:30 a.m. Israeli military says it’s striking in Syria in response to rocket attacks.

Time unknown – Israel strikes southern Syria after six rockets launched at Golan Heights within hours.

Syria has now launched rockets into Israel, and Israel has responded. Jordan has entered a war of words with Israel. All this happening within a few hours of each other.

Tie these events in with the rockets that came into Israel from Lebanon and Israel’s response of launching missiles into Lebanon and Gaza on Good Friday, and we now have an interesting prophetic cast of characters.

Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Jordan are the land areas containing the people groups that invade Israel in Psalm 83.

Looking at the list of invaders in Psalm 83, we can compare Biblical and modern-day maps to know the areas. We can also follow the lineage of the people groups to see what they are known as today.

From Psalm 83:6-8.

“Tabernacles of Edom” = The Palestinians.

Ishmaelites = Arabs.

Moab = Central Jordan.

Hagarenes = A subset of the Ishmaelites.

Gebal = A city in Lebanon.

Ammon = Northern Jordan.

Amalek = Southern Jordan.

Philistines = The people of Gaza.

Tyre = A city in Lebanon.

Assur = Syria.

Children of Lot = The people of Central and Northern Jordan.

Only Jordan has not been physically violent with Israel in the few days, and Jordan has now jumped into the fray verbally.

What does the Bible say is the purpose of this future invasion? It is the annihilation of Israel. Psalm 83:4, “They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.”

The events of the last week do not appear to be a joint operation. It seems as if those launching missiles into Israel now are acting independently of each other. However, the future invasion will be a collaborative effort. Psalm 83:3,5, “They have taken crafty counsel against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones…For they have consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against thee.”

The results of the invasion are devastating to the invaders. The Bible explains that the invading nations are “as stubble before the wind. As the fire burneth a wood, and as the flame setteth the mountains on fire” (Psalm 83:13-14).

Amos chapters one and two also list the invading land areas: Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Gaza, as being destroyed by fire. With both passages describing the total fiery destruction of the same places, it is reasonable to conclude both passages speak of the same event. However, Amos also tells us Israel suffers significant damage from the attack. Amos 2:5, “But I will send a fire upon Judah, and it shall devour the palaces of Jerusalem.”

The rest of this column is my opinion, how I read the above, and how it will play out.

Israel is overwhelmed by an invasion from three neighboring nations and Gaza.

Israel has a military tactic called the Samson option – when all is lost, destroy as much of the enemy as possible (for more detail on the Samson option, read Judges 16:23-31). “The palaces of Jerusalem,” mentioned in Amos, refers to the Israeli government. With the government in tatters, generals on the battlefield take control. Since such a widespread area, three nations are destroyed by fire; short-range nukes are likely used.

When the dust clears, thousands, maybe millions are dead. Four nations are in ruins. The battle is over because there is no one left to fight. The world is in political turmoil. The world has an environmental disaster on its hands; the likes it has never seen.

Some nations will blame Israel for using her weapons of mass destruction, while others blame the invading countries. The world is in perplexity. On the one hand, everyone has a solution, but on the other hand, no one knows what to do.

Stepping up to the plate is a miracle worker, a man with the solutions to the world’s problems – the Antichrist. With a miracle of diplomacy, many nations sign a treaty concerning the city of Jerusalem, and the Tribulation Period begins (Daniel 9:27).

As a side note, the rapture occurs before this treaty is signed.

Are the events now occurring in Israel, the battle of Psalm 83? No, they are not, but since all the players are currently involved, what is happening over there can spark the confederation the Bible speaks of.

We are closer than we think.

