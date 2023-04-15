Masonic Lodge holds open house

GREENVILLE — Greenville Masonic Lodge #143, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville, is opening its doors and holding an open house for friends, families, and interested members of the community to visit and learn more about Freemasonry and the Lodge. They will have lodge members available for tours and to answer questions about the organization and the lodge facility.

Additionally, there will be representatives from other Masonic Organizations present to provide information about the following;

A. Scottish Rite Masonry

B. York Rite, including Chapter Council and Commandry

C. Antioch Shriners and Darke County Shrine Club

D. Ft. Black Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star

E. The Widows Sons

Freemasonry is thriving in Ohio, living in the hearts of tons of thousands of men and over 400 lodges across the State. lt is a brotherhood older that Ohio itself — 300 years and going strong, welcoming mem of good character and reputation from all walks of life. Learn more about their community involvement and enjoy some refreshments and conversations with their members.