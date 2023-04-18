Greenville BPW welcomes new members

GREENVILLE — Kasey Christian and Desteni Mason of the Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Membership Committee recognized the club’s new members at the meeting held on April 13. The meeting was held at the Sure Shot Tap House in Greenville. The committee also consisted of Joelle York, Maria Moore and Susan Fowble.

The Greenville BPW Club is promoting, expanding and stabilizing their club. The new members have decided to join the most powerful organization in the United States for working women – BPW which was founded in 1919. BPW promotes equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The new members include: Julie Hart, Alexia Sykes, Stacy Sykes, Abigail Miller, Terra Denniston, Nikole Fasnacht and Shelley Acker. As a member of BPW, women are a part of a thriving organization that makes a difference in the lives and careers of members nationwide. The tools, resources and networking opportunities needed to achieve career and personal goals are made available to all members. The Greenville Club is proud to boast they now have 44 members and is the largest BPW club in the state of Ohio.

The club holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The Club meets the second Thursday of every month for a dinner meeting. Information on BPW can be found on Facebook at Greenville BPW. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact Membership Chair Susan Fowble at 937/423-2387 or [email protected]