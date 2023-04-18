Local Briefs

Grief Support begins May 16

GREENVILLE — Help and encourage is available after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. A weekly Grief Support Group will be held Tuesday evenings, 6:30-8:30 p.m., beginning May 16 and continuing through Aug. 15. The group will meet at The House that Lulu Built, 800 N. Broadway, Greenville. There is a $20 registration fee, which includes a workbook. For information, contact Janell Claudy at 937-417-4742.

Plant Cutting & Swap

GREENVILLE – Have any extra plants you just don’t have space for? Bring them to Greenville Public Library for our plant swap Thursday, May 4! The event will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bring a strawberry plant, leave with some mint or a tomato plant. Outdoor plants, indoor plants, fruits, vegetables, herbs… as long as they’re healthy, bring a cutting, start, or transplant to swap with others.

Please RSVP to Kelly at (937) 548-3915 or [email protected] no later than April 28 if you plan to attend. Plant drop off for the event will be May 3 during regular business hours.

Culver’s supports Versailles FFA

SIDNEY — On Thursday, May 4, the Sidney location of Culver’s, 2575 W. Michigan St., will be selling frozen custard in a dish for $1 and all the proceeds of the frozen custard will benefit the Versailles FFA. The $1 favors of frozen custard include vanilla, chocolate and the favor of the day. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please mention that you are with Versailles FFA. Come out and support Versailles FFA and enjoy some delicious frozen custard ice cream.