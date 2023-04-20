Motorists warned to be alert during Trash Bash

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and the Darke County Solid Waste Management District Director Krista Fourman are advising motorists to use caution while traveling Darke County roadways in the upcoming weekend.

On April 22 and 23, Darke County Solid Waste Management District will be holding its 16th annual Trash Bash. Over 800 volunteers and organizations will be cleaning up 500 miles of Darke County and Township roads. These volunteers will be walking along roadways and picking up trash. The volunteer’s vehicles will be parked along or near the roads where the trash pick-up is occurring. Participants should be wearing safety gold colored shirts to increase visibility. Trash pick-up is scheduled to occur from dawn to dusk on both days.

Motorists are advised to slow down and pay attention to volunteers working near the roadway. As always you should not engage in distracted driving while operating a vehicle and keep your attention focused on driving your vehicle. Practice defensive driving techniques by looking ahead and being prepared for any problems that may occur.

Darke County deputies will be patrolling Darke County roadways and enforcing traffic laws. Always wear your seat belt and take the time to look both ways at intersections. Let’s all work together to make Darke County roadways safe for volunteers and other motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.