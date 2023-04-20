Tri-Village continue winning streak at Franklin Monroe; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable games, scores and stats from the baseball games on April 20.

Tri-Village 9 (9-2, 6-0) at Franklin Monroe 6 (6-6, 2-5)

The Patriots jumped out to an early lead and held on to remain perfect in conference play.

Tri-Village head coach Josh Davies said they knew they were going up against a tough opponent in tough, windy conditions. He told his team to communicate and do what you got to do.

“The team that makes the less mistakes is probably going to win this game. Early on, we had to put pressure on them and we like to be aggressive. I felt like our boys responded really well and we did just enough on the mound to get through this,” Davies said.

It was a 2-1 game heading into the third inning. That was when the Patriots took over. They scored six runs in the inning as Franklin Monroe was struggling on defense.

Franklin Monroe head coach Tyler Zimmmerman said Tri-Village played great and deserved the win, but they also took themselves out of the game early.

“We put ourself in the hole early. We ended up with nine errors throughout the game, five in the top of the third alone. They got eight in the first three and we were able to hold them from them. I told the boys, ‘You’re not going to win any games if you make nine errors,’,” Zimmerman said.

The Jets didn’t quit. Zimmerman said he was proud of the energy and effort throughout the whole game.

Senior Cade Peters drove in a run off an error and sophomore Josh Armstrong drove in a run to inch closer, 9-3.

In the fourth inning, junior Carter Finkbine scored a run to extend the Patriots lead, 9-4. But the Jets came back in the bottom of the same inning with two runs. Peters and sophomore Matthew Hurley each had a RBI in the inning.

Franklin Monroe scored one more run in the fifth inning, but couldn’t bring in more runs. In the bottom of the seventh, they had bases loaded with two outs. Senior Logan Call came in the clutch and struck out the batter to end the game.

For Tri-Village, senior Jace Lipps had three RBI in the game. Sophomore Cameron Kimmel had two RBI. Call and senior CJ Osborne combined for five strikeouts in the game.

Davies said the team has been playing well during their five game winning streak. Their great play has come from the team’s confidence.

“We just have the confidence. They’re enjoying the game and we’re enjoying coaching them,” Davies said.

For Franklin Monroe, Peters had three RBI. Armstrong, Hurley and sophomore Hudson Fasnact each had a RBI. Fasnact went five innings on the mound and had six strikeouts.

Zimmerman said he was happy to see the team put up a fight and score runs in this loss. In their losses this season, they have been held to zero or one run.

The Jets will host New Bremen on April 24 at 5 p.m. and then travel to Arcanum on April 25 at 5 p.m. The Patriots will go to Twin Valley South on April 24 at 5 p.m. and then host Bradford on April 25 at 5 p.m.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (6-7, 4-3) fell to Preble Shawnee, 6-3. The Arrows scored three runs in the first inning and the Tigers could not recover from there. Junior Jakob Creager had two RBI in the game, including a home run. Junior Keegen Weiss had two hits in the game. Junior Treavor Hemmerich pitched 6.2 innings and had nine strikeouts. Ansonia will host Marion Local on April 24 at 5 p.m. and then head to National Trail on April 25 at 5 p.m.

Arcanum (10-3, 6-1) defeated Twin Valley South, 3-0, for their seventh straight win. Seniors Aiden Psczulkoski, Bryson Sharp and Caden Thompson each had a RBI in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer pitched six innings and allowed three hits with two strikeouts.

Bradford (10-5, 4-3) defeated Mississinawa Valley (0-8, 0-6), 19-1. Junior Garrett Trevino had five RBI in the game. Sophomore Owen Canan had four RBI and junior Hudson Hill had three RBI. Senior Landon Monnin had two RBI. Junior Landon Wills pitched all five innings and struck out eight while allowing three hits. Bradford will host Troy Christian on April 24 at 5 p.m. and then travel to Tri-Village on April 25 at 5 p.m. The Blackhawks will go to Tri-County North on April 25 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Versailles (9-6, 4-1) fall 3-0 to St. John’s. The team was held to five hits and had four errors. Sophomore Ross Francis and senior Joe Ruhenkamp combined for seven strikeouts and 11 walks. The Tigers will play away against Bethel-Tate on April 24 at 5 p.m. and then go to Coldwater on April 25 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

