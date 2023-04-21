Register now for Poultry Days parades

VERSAILLES — Versailles is getting ready for parades. Poultry Days will offer the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 and the Antique Car Parade on Sunday, June 11. All registration for the Grand Parade will be online at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. It only takes minutes. Awards will be given for Junior Civic, Senior Civic, Commercial, Theme Award, Queen’s Trophy, Mayor’s Trophy and Chairman’s Choice. The deadline for registering for the Grand Parade is May 21. The Grand Parade is organized by volunteers from the Versailles Volunteer Fire Dept. Email [email protected] with any questions about the Grand Parade.

This year’s theme is “Chilly Willy Wonka and the Chicken Factory.” The theme is a play on the famous Chilly Willy orange drink included with each chicken dinner merged with the classic 1971 movie. Festival Chairman Matt Poeppelman said “I chose a theme that community and parade participants could easily visualize as part of their festival decorations. Along with that, we have a few big surprises related to the theme that will be revealed closer to the festival!”

The Antique Car Parade will be held on Sunday, June 11 at 2:30 pm. Registration for this parade is $10 and will be at the corner of Ward & South Center St. from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the event. The parade will be preceded by an antique vehicle display which will be held on South Center Street adjacent to the festival grounds. Entrants will receive a chicken dinner ticket and parade plaque. Vehicles must be at least 20 years old. In addition to antique cars and trucks, space will be reserved for antique tractors. Details for the Antique Car Parade can be found at VersaillesPoultryDays.com or email [email protected].

The 72nd annual Versailles Poultry Days will be held June 9-11. Register for the Grand Parade, Miss Chick, Antique Car Parade, 5k, or purchase your cooler of chicken at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.