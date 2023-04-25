Baseball and softball update from April 24

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable games, scores and updates from the baseball and softball games from April 24.

Softball:

Ansonia (11-6, 6-1) defeated Marion Local, 8-4. The team scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break up a 4-4 tie and to get the win. Senior Kinsey Hartzell, juniors Kelsey Muhlenkamp and Brenna Schmit and sophomore Jayda Mangen each had a RBI. Freshman Kylie Caldwell had three hits in the game. Junior Abby Kramer had nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Arcanum (13-4, 8-0) got a road WOAC win over Tri-County North, 6-0. Junior Emilie Fout had three RBI and a home run in the game. Junior Hannah Kendig had two RBI in the game. On the mound, Kendig went seven innings and allowed one hit and struck out six.

Greenville (11-4, 8-1) defeated Piqua, 9-1. Sophomore Zoey Burns had three RBI in the game. On the mound, Burns pitched seven innings and allowed two hits with 10 strikeouts. Freshman Kendall Cromwell had two RBI in the game.

Tri-Village (10-7, 5-2) lost to Fort Recovery, 6-3. Junior Kiersten Wilcox had three RBI in the game with two hits. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched four innings with seven strikeouts. Senior Ashlyn Burk had three strikeouts in three innings of work.

Versailles (9-10, 2-2) lost at Covington, 14-5. Jenna Dirksen had a two-run home run in the first inning. Alayna Henry had a two-run double in the game. Colleen Hiestand also drove in a run in the game.

Baseball:

Ansonia (6-9, 4-3) fell to Marion Local, 2-0. Junior Jakob Creager had two hits in the game. Senior Gabe Zumbrun pitched five innings and had five strikeouts. Both teams had five hits in the game.

Arcanum (11-3, 7-1) won at Tri-County North, 5-2. Senior Bryson Sharp had two RBI in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer and junior Dakota Kendig each had two hits. Seniors Jaxson Christ and Nate Kessler and Tegtmeyer each had a RBI. Senior Caden Thompson pitched six innings and had six strikeouts. Freshman Ethan Kearney had two strikeouts in one inning of work on the mound.

Bradford (12-5, 4-3) won 9-4 against Troy Christian. Juniors Garrett Trevino and Landon Wills each had two RBI in the game. Senior Dalten Skinner, junior Tucker Miller and sophomore Owen Canan each had a RBI. Trevino and freshman Colton Gambill each had two hits.

Franklin Monroe (7-7, 2-5) lost 3-2 to New Bremen. Senior Cade Peters had two RBI. Senior Cason Yount had two hits in the game. Yount went all seven innings and had six strikeouts while allowing one earned run.

Greenville (5-7, 5-5) lost 8-4 at Piqua. Senior AJ Shaffer, sophomore Braeden Wills and freshman Ethan Flatter each had a RBI. Junior Bryce Blumenstock had four strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. Senior Brock Short had two strikeouts in 0.2 innings pitched.

Mississinawa Valley (0-9, 0-6) lost 16-0 at Houston. Sophomore Seth Kiser had five strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

Tri-Village (9-4, 6-2) lost at Twin Valley South, 4-1. Senior Justin Finkbine, junior Carter Finkbine and sophomore Cameron Kimmel each had a hit. Senior CJ Osborne pitched six innings and struck out seven.

Versailles (10-8, 4-1) defeated Bethel-Tate, 6-2, at Midland Baseball Complex in the Reds Futures High School Showcase. Senior Carson Griesdorn had two RBI in the game. Junior Michael Osborne and sophomore Ross Francis each had a RBI. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp pitched seven innings with two strikeouts.