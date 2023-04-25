Uchyn returned to Darke County to face murder charges

GREENVILLE – Adam Uchyn, the suspect in a double homicide, returned to Darke County at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday, April 25 and is currently sitting in the Darke County jail. His return came less than two weeks from when he is believed to have killed two individuals on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road, outside of Greenville.

His return to the Darke County jail comes after the Darke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Uchyn will face two counts of murder and one count of aggravate robbery. The office will seek an indictment from the Grand Jury.

On April 14, 2023 at approximately 4:56 a.m., two adult female witnesses came into the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible homicide. Darke County Deputies responded to an address on Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road to investigate and discovered the bodies of Michelle V. Phipps, 63, of 4289 Weavers- Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville, and James T. Donnelly, 57, of the same address. Both victims were stabbed to death.

Darke County deputies had originally responded to the home on April 13, 2023 at approximately 6:30 p.m. on a 911 hang-up call from the residence. Upon arrival, Uchyn met deputies in the driveway. Uchyn is a resident of this address and claims to have made the call. He filed a report alleging a theft and assault had occurred and the perpetrator had left the scene. This report was a ruse he created to prevent the deputies from discovering the murder that had likely just occurred.

Investigators now believe the 911 caller is victim, Michele Phipps. The call abruptly ended with only the address provided by the caller. 911 Dispatchers attempted to call the number back but there was no answer. The deputies were advised that they were responding to a 911 hang-up. The deputies did not know the gender of the 911 caller. The deputies took the complaint from Adam Uchyn at face value since they had no further information and was unaware of what had actually happened inside the house. Uchyn remained outside during the interaction, which lasted approximately 40 minutes.

After an intense search, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Friday, April 14, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received notification the Chicago Police Department has taken Uchyn into custody on a felony probation warrant out of Darke County. This warrant was unrelated to the homicide. Uchyn was listed as a person of interest in the case shortly after the discovery of the two bodies.