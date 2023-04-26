Greenville City Schools hosts 51st Instrumental Music Festival

By Dawn Hatfield

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville middle and high school students and their families enjoyed a wonderful Sunday afternoon at Greenville City Schools’ Instrumental Music Department’s 51st Annual Instrumental Music Festival. Beginning at 1 p.m. on April 23 in the high school gym, the audience was treated to a full festival of sound, including numbers by Fifth through 12th Grade Strings and The Jazz Scene under the direction of J.R. Price; Fifth Grade Band, Sixth Grade Band, GMS Concert Band, and Jazz Band under the direction of Brian McKibben and Michaela Copeland (WSU Student Teacher); Percussion Club led by Joey Jacobs and Michaela Copeland; and High School Band under the direction of Carl Phlipot.

The festival was broken into three distinct parts with GMS Jazz Band kicking off the show with “Drama for Your Mama” by Victor Lopez at 1 p.m., followed by Fifth Grade, Sixth Grade, and Concert Bands rocking favorites such as “Ode to Joy” arranged by John Higgins, “Hound Dog” arranged by Michael Sweeney, and, also by Sweeney, “The Magic of Harry Potter.”

To begin the second segment of the festival, the Percussion Club performed a captivating version of “Comin’ Round The Mountain” by Sandy Feldstein. The Jazz Scene wowed the audience with their favorite “Area 51” by Larry Barton, and the High School Band capped off the 2 to 2:40 p.m. portion of the festival with a powerful “First We Dream” by Eric Morales.

Orchestra students finished out the festival beginning at the three o’clock hour.

Fifth Grade Strings performed selections from their Essential Elements Book, such as “Can Can” and “Banana Boat Song.”

Sixth Grade Strings followed suit by treating the audience to selections from their Learn to Play in the Orchestra Book by Ralph Matesky, such as “Happy Dance” and “Theme from Sonata in G Major.”

Seventh and Eighth Grade Strings had the crowd dancing in their seats with an all-rock set featuring “Twist and Shout” by Robert Longfield, “The Final Countdown” by Paul Lavender, and “Handclap” by Larry Moore.

To end this day of musical celebration, the High School Orchestra began the final segment at 3 p.m by playing contemporary pop favorites, including Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” by Larry Moore.

The following senior band and orchestra members were recognized for their years of dedication to instrumental music:

The Jazz Scene—Haleigh Honing, Brandon Howard, Jarrod Mason

High School Orchestra—Ellasyn Bruner, Katelynn Cleere, Caydance Davidson, Lydia Heeter, Haleigh Honing, Mason Middlestetter, Mason Shuttleworth, Ella Strawn, Leo Williams

High School Band—Genevieve Beebe, Cooper Bucklew, Trevor Coppes, Zoe Enochs, Samantha Gartenman, Zachary Heaton, Brandon Howard, Jarrod Mason, Jay Mitchell, Graham Shafer, Jenna Shepherd, Reagan Wykes, Catherine Zehringer

Upcoming musical events include Fifth Grade Band and Orchestra registration meeting for current fourth-grade students on May 2, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Greenville Middle School as well as Concert Band Performance at Wright State University (during the school day) on May 5.

