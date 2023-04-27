Greenville plays clean defense behind Burns; wins 5-2 over Butler

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — It was a quick one at Stebbins Field on April 26. The Lady Wave softball team defeated Butler, 5-2, where both teams combined for five hits in the game.

Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a fun game that featured great players making some great plays.

“Fast game, crisp game. We put a few in play, they (Butler) made a lot of plays too. It was a good, scratch free game. Fortunately, we came out with the win,” Newland said.

Greenville started the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Freshman Kendall Cromwell scored on a wild pitch to go up 1-0. Senior Ashlyn Zimmer drove in another run on a sacrifice fly.

Then in the third, Greenville extended their lead as Cromwell drove in senior Skylar Fletcher. In the fifth with two outs, Cromwell again drove in Fletcher. Sophomore Zoey Burns then had a RBI single to go up 5-0.

It wasn’t the most flashy display of offense, but the Lady Wave found ways to put runs on the board. Newland said with not a lot of mistakes being made, the team had to work to get their runs.

“Everybody made every play out there, both ways. There wasn’t too many free things out there. We manufactured three of our five runs,” Newland said.

The Lady Wave did not have an error in the game. Butler scored two runs in the sixth on a sacrifice groundout and a wild pitch. Newland said the team is getting there defensively and made a lot of good plays on the field, but he wants the team to cut down on the walks.

“We can’t walk people though. I just yelled at everybody out there, the last four games we’ve walked nine kids and eight of them scored. We got to start attacking more,” Newland said.

Burns pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits with six strikeouts and a walk. She also had two hits in the game. Fletcher had the team’s other hit.

The Lady Wave are now 13-4 with a 10-1 conference record. They will travel to Xenia on April 27 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then host West Carrollton on April 28 at 5 p.m.. On April 29, they will travel to Tippecanoe for a 10:30 a.m. first pitch.

