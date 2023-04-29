DCRW will host Judge Epley

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker from the Second District Court of Appeals Judge Chris Epley at 6:30 p.m. on May 8 at the at Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway St. – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street) Greenville.

“We are looking forward to hearing from our friend, Judge Chris Epley at our May meeting. Judge Epley will be bringing us news from Ohio’s Second District Court of Appeals,” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

Judge Epley was elected on Nov. 3, 2020 after practicing law for 21 years. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Denison University in 1991 with a double major in English Literature and Spanish. He was a four year, all conference, soccer player at Denison. He earned his JD Degree from the University of Dayton (UD) School of Law and was admitted to the Ohio Bar in 1999.

Judge Epley was in private practice from 1999-2020. He was also an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Vandalia Municipal Court for over fifteen years, served as a part-time Dayton Magistrate since 2009, and taught Appellate Practice and Procedure at UD for eighteen years.

He is a member, and Paul Harris Fellow, of the Rotary Club, a member of the Dayton Bar Association (Treasurer, 2014-2016) and Ohio State Bar Association, and a Life Fellow of both organizations. He is also a member of the DBA Inn of Court, Miami County Bar Association, Greene County Bar Association, Champaign County Bar Association, Clark County Bar Association, and American Bar Association.

In addition to being licensed in the State of Ohio, he is licensed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Judge Epley has lived in Montgomery County for over fifty years. He was elected to the Oakwood City School Board of Education in 2009, appointed to the Oakwood City Council in 2014 and elected to the Oakwood City Council in 2015 and 2019. He is a recipient of the Oakwood High School Distinguished Alumni Award. He and his wife, Eileen, have two children, Jack and Lily.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: DCRWPresident[email protected].