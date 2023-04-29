Minor injuries in Saturday morning crash

GREENVILLE — On April 29, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road for a two-vehicle injury crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed a black 2019 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Khalia Smith, 28, of Fort Wayne, Ind. was traveling eastbound on Horatio-Harris Creek Road and came to a stop at the intersection of State Route 118 and then failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound gray 2016 Ford Focus, driven by Anne Christian, 56, of Ansonia.

Christian was transported to Wayne Hosptial for minor injuries along with her front seat passenger Edward Tucker, 47, of Ansonia. Khalia Smith was uninjured but her front seat passenger Sara Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was transported to Wayne Hospital for minor injuries.