UFO or demon and the rise of the Antichrist

This week’s Preacher’s Point is difficult for me to write. The difficulty is that I like to stick to Biblical facts; this week is nearly all theory. The topic is something I have never preached or written about. I have only discussed this in a few private conversations.

We had a guest speaker in college, Dr. Clifford Wilson (1923-2012). Dr. Wilson was an archaeologist. During the 1970s and 80s, Wilson wrote a series of books about UFOs. His general premise was that the alien and UFO phenomenon was spiritual, not physical. He believed the aliens the world thinks are from a galaxy far, far away are demons.

Dr. Wilson made some compelling arguments in his speeches at college and in the books he wrote. I will not get into the details here other than to say that comparing the two times we read about flying objects in the Bible and the descriptions of some UFOs will make a person think.

2 Kings 2 describes Elijah being taken “up by a whirlwind into heaven” at the appearance of a flying “chariot of fire.” Whatever the chariot may be, we know it has a crew of at least two. Elisha, who was with Elijah at the time, says he saw “the horsemen thereof.”

Another occurrence in Ezekiel chapter one sounds more like a spacecraft. Ezekiel describes it as “a wheel in the middle of a wheel.” How the vehicle navigates coincides with descriptions of modern-day UFO maneuvers. It turns at 90-degree angles without changing speed, appearing to defy physics. An amber glow came from the inside of the vehicle. Four “living creature” are mentioned. It seems to land horizontally, like a helicopter.

Are aliens demons? Before addressing that, let us look at some things we know.

The entire world, except those that receive Christ as Savior, will worship the Antichrist (Revelation 13:8). A one-world religion will form to worship the Antichrist and the devil behind him. Many a war has started because of religion. There are separate sects (Christianity calls them denominations) within each religion, as differences divide us. Uniting all the world’s religions seems an impossible task.

The Antichrist will rule the world. There will still be nations and heads of state, but the Antichrist will have total control. He will establish a one-world financial system requiring a mark on everyone’s right hand or forehead to buy or sell anything. The government will monitor every transaction (Revelation 13:16-17). The impossible will occur; nations will relinquish sovereignty to one individual.

We also know the Rapture comes before the Antichrist rises to power.

How the world moves from hundreds of religions, all claiming to be correct, to a one-world religion worshipping the Antichrist, we do not know. How nations turn their governments over to one man is anyone’s guess. How the disappearance of millions of people is explained is a total unknown.

Before I get back to the alien/demon theory, I want to explain it is only a theory. Nothing I am about to say about space aliens/demons may ever happen. There is nothing in the Bible to claim what you are about to read is true. The Bible is silent regarding how the world will unite into a one-world religion and simultaneously lift one individual to the height of world leader.

Again, what you are about to read is theory.

There have been too many sightings and claims of abduction to say it is all a hoax. Sure, some of these experiences are fraudulent. Others have logical explanations, but where there is smoke, there is fire, and when it comes to UFOs, there is too much smoke for something not to be burning.

With the United States issuing its UFO report in 2021, nations are moving toward admitting there is something out there.

Could a “Close Encounter of the Third Kind” be on the horizon? Will a moment come when a ship lands, the occupants speak to world leaders, talk to the press, and make their presence known?

Everyone will know that we are not alone. But what if these creatures are not what they claim to be? What if, instead of being from a galaxy off in the cosmos, they have been here all along? What if they are Satan’s demons and not visitors from outer space?

The world will automatically “know” they are from a distant planet. The lack of spiritual thinking will cause no one to consider an ulterior explanation.

The Bible says that a “strong delusion” is sent to get people to believe the lies of the Antichrist (2 Thessalonians 2:11). Could the “strong delusion” be the world believing demons are space aliens?

How would the world respond if the world believes superior beings with technology beyond our imagination arrive?

What would the world think of the Bible? If the aliens tell the world, it is a book of fairy tales or lies, hatred toward the Good Book would explode. Could our visitors explain the Rapture? Could they claim to have removed those who believe in that ancient book to help advance the human race? Will they tell the world that those archaic beliefs hold the world back from our full potential?

What if the “aliens” point to a man and tell the world that this fellow is the only one that can lead us out of the mess we are in and into the utopia the world desires?

Demons, believed to be space aliens, can explain the Antichrist’s rapid rise to prominence, the beginning of a one-world religion, the persecution of Christians and Jews during the Tribulation, and the Rapture.

While the lies are spreading, the two witnesses (Revelation 11) and the 144,000 (Revelation 7) will be telling people the truth of the Scriptures. The vast majority of the world will fall for the lies of the Antichrist.

There shall be signs in the heavens.

