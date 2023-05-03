Event raises funds for CADC

GREENVILLE — Borderline, Baker’s Motorcycle Shop will be holding its annual fundraiser for Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC) on May 20, at 6140 Hillgrove Southern Road, Greenville.

The Riding for Cancer Poker Run will be held and the first bike out will be at 11 a.m. at 926 Karr Road, Arcanum.

There will be chicken dinners, benefit auction, 50/50 drawing, door prizes and Bubba’s Tasty Treats. Live bands performing are Dyslexic Funk, Kenny Live, Sam Porter, Jr. Davis and the Funkyard Dogs, Caitlin Davis Band and Fire and Ice Band

A hog raffle will be held for $5 per ticket. The hog is being donated by Matt Schmitmeyer and Family. Hunt Processing will donate the processing.

There is free camping with tents and campers welcome.

This group has been faithful each year with this fundraiser because of their great desire to help those battling the difficult diagnosis of cancer. All proceeds will go to the CADC to help local cancer patients.

Please don’t drink and drive. The group will not be responsible for accidents. No fire arms, no carry-ins, and no drugs. Help to make this a wonderful, safe event.

For more information, call Bud at 937-417-3026 or Jeff at 937-409-5864.