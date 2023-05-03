Fisrt golf scramble of the season, K of C Buell Memorial

GREENVILLE — The first golf Scramble of the Season with the K of C Buell Memorial Golf outing will be May 8. It will take place at White Springs Golf Club with a $50 cost per golfer or $200 per team. Registration line up commences at 9 a.m., with Father Matt to give a Blessing before the “Shot Gun” start at 10. There will be a Dave Knapp Ford car give-away for a Hole-in-One onhole eight. The Golf Scramble is in honor of the late Dennis Patrick Buell, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and WWII Navy Veteran. Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting John Buell at: [email protected] or Text John Buell at 502-370-6963 or Ted Finnarn at 937-417-4104.

There will also be Raffles, Art Works, and the Auction of a Golf Weekend Get-a-Way to the famous “French Lick” Golf Course in Southern Indiana. Major sponsors (so far) are: Finnarn Ag Law, Treaty City Industries (Mike Jones), Eikenberry’s IGA, City Fire, Greenville National Bank, Maid Rite Sandwich Shoppe, Dr. David Trimble, Barry Family Dentistry, Western Ohio Podiatric Med Center & Buell Family & Friends. More sponsors are welcome by contacting the above listed individuals or the K of C. All golfers, Men & Women, are welcome to sign up for a pleasant round of golf and a good time of fellowship, with all funds raised going to the K of C.