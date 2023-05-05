Milligan attends DDC’s annual fly-in

PIQUA — Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan and Edison State Community College Trustee Tom Milligan attended the Dayton Development Coalition’s annual Fly-In in the nation’s capital, which took place April 17–19, 2023. While there, they heard from experts on topics of interest to the region highlighting defense and security issues related to Wright Patterson Air Force Base and foreign investment. They also met with area Congressional Representatives to discuss funding requests for various projects.

In plenary session, the group heard from Senator Sherrod Brown, Congressman Warren Davidson, and Congressman Mike Turner. At an evening social event, attendees heard from newly elected Senator J.D. Vance.

The Milligans also met with Congressman Mike Carey of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, his staff, and Senator Brown’s staff. Mayor Milligan emphasized the importance of two Congressionally Directed Spending requests the City has made, both for infrastructure improvements critical to the City’s growth and development. Additionally, Mayor Milligan talked with Congressional leaders about the upcoming SEMCORP expansion in the City of Sidney and the positive impact it will have on the region as the auto industry, including Honda of America, ramps up its investment in the EV space.

Trustee Milligan emphasized Edison State’s request for Congressionally Directed Spending support for a new respiratory therapy program, an important addition to the College’s allied health offerings for the region.