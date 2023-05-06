Versailles K of C blood drive is May 15

VERSAILLES — Give blood in May for a chance to win Taylor Swift tickets and get the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel. Donate at the Versailles Knights of Columbus community blood drive Monday, May 15 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 8440 State Route 47, Versailles.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the ‘Sunshine & Saving Lives’ towel for the beach, lake, or pool. Register to donate May 1 thru May 31 with CBC to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live June 30 at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Save some vacation time this summer for the vital act of helping save lives. You can save time at your donation by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.