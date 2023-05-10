Softball and baseball scores from May 9

Here are the notable softball and baseball games, scores and stats from May 9.

Softball:

Ansonia (15-8, 9-2) won 10-0 over Mississinawa Valley (2-17, 1-10) in the first round of the Division IV playoffs. The win gives Ansonia head coach Floyd Jenkins his 300th career win. It was a 9-0 game after the first two innings. Junior Kelsey Muhlenkamp had two RBI. Four other Lady Tigers had a RBI. Freshman Abby Klingshirn pitched three innings and had four strikeouts. Junior Abby Kramer pitched three innings and had five strikeouts. For Mississinawa Valley, senior Gabby Elizondo, junior Kenzea Townsend and freshmen Cora Hoggatt and Josslyne Thornhill each had a hit. Ansonia will next host Franklin Monroe for their next postseason game on May 11 at 5 p.m. Mississinawa Valley will wrap up their season with a trip to Preble Shawnee on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Arcanum (19-5, 11-0) end their conference slate undefeated with a 14-0 win over Newton. The Lady Trojans scored eight runs in the fourth inning to get the run rule win. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne had two home runs in the game and five RBI. Byrne has nine home runs on the season which ties a school record for home runs in a season. Senior Shelby Haye and freshman Carolyn Long each had a home run as well. Long had three RBI as well and senior Kaitlyn Toy had two RBI. Junior Hannah Kendig had seven strikeouts in four innings of work. Junior Belle Harleman had two strikeouts in an inning of work. Arcanum will host West Liberty-Salem on May 10 for their first postseason game at 5:30 p.m. They will then travel to Russia on May 13 for an 11 a.m. first pitch.

Bradford (8-11, 8-2) lost 11-3 to Tippecanoe. Senior Izzy Hamilton had six strikeouts in seven innings of work on the mound. Senior Shay Swick had two RBI in the game. Bradford had five hits in the game. The team will head to Riverside for their first postseason game on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Greenville (21-4, 16-1) won 11-0 in their first round of the Division II playoffs over Belmont. The team threw for a combined perfect game. Senior Kylie Hamm pitched three innings and had seven strikeouts. Sophomore Morgan Thompson had six strikeouts in two innings pitched and both pitchers didn’t walk a batter. Thompson had four RBI at the plate and junior Haleigh McDermitt had three RBI. Four other Lady Wave players drove in a run. Greenville will travel to West Carrollton to wrap up the conference schedule on May 10 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then host Trotwood-Madison on May 11 for their next playoff game at 5 p.m.

Baseball:

Arcanum (17-4, 10-1) won the WOAC title outright with a 10-0 win over Newton. Freshman Regan Christ pitched all five innings and had six strikeouts. He also had three RBI at the plate. Four other Trojans drove in a run in the game. The team will host Coldwater on May 11 at 5 p.m.

Versailles (14-11, 5-3) won 11-1 over Bradford (17-8, 7-4). Senior Joe Ruhenkamp had two RBI in the game. Seven other Tiger players had a RBI in the game. Ruhenkamp, junior Joel Gehret and seniors Jared Lyons and Titus Gehret each had two hits. Lyons pitched all five innings and had three strikeouts. For Bradford, sophomore Owen Canan had a hit in the game. Junior Landon Wills had three strikeouts on the mound. Versailles will host Marion Local on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch. Bradford will host Tecumseh on May 11 at 5 p.m. and then host Parkway on May 12 at 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (9-12, 3-8) won 9-7 against Legacy Christian. After being down 7-1 after the second inning, Franklin Monroe tied the game and sent it into extra innings. They scored two runs in the eighth to get the win. The Jets will travel to Preble Shawnee on May 11 at 5 p.m. and then go to Fort Recovery on May 12 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Greenville (7-14, 7-10) lost 20-0 to Butler. Sophomores Adam Edwards and Drew Hamilton each had a hit in the game. Hamilton pitched three innings and had three strikeouts. Eight of the runs from Butler were earned. The Green Wave will host Preble Shawnee on May 10 for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. They will then travel to Butler on May 11 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Tri-Village (11-8, 7-4) lost 3-0 to Troy Christian. Senior Jace Lipps had four strikeouts in three innings of work on the mound. Senior CJ Osborne pitched four innings and had a strikeout. Troy Christian scored all three runs in the first inning. The team’s next scheduled game would be their playoff game on May 17. They will play the winner of Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville at home.