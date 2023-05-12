Commissioners recognize the community

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to thank the local 4-H and FFA members. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

During the Regular Session, Commissioner Combs addressed the county 4-Hers who took the time to participate in the Trash Bash the previous weekend.

“I just want to thank all the 4-H clubs and volunteers that participated in the Trash Bash a few weeks ago,” Combs said. “It is a great thing not only for our streets and ditches but our community as well.”

Combs also announced the county wide paper shred day will be on June 3 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. It is a free event, open at 9 a.m., and is limited up to five boxes per person.

“If there is extra room at the end of it, we will allow some people to come back, but the first round I believe is only up to five boxes,” Combs said.

Keeping with boxes and trash, Combs provided an update from the Solid Waste Committee meeting.

“There were 2.66 tons of trash collected and 1.44 tons of recyclables, so good job to everybody,” Combs said.

Commissioner Holmes wished to add on to the accomplishments of the community by recognizing the long-term county employees. There were a total of 23 employees who have been involved for 15 to 30 years.

“We honored the long-term employees for their service. They all work hard, and we certainly appreciate the efforts,” Holmes said.

Commissioner Aultman congratulated all the FFA Chapters that went to the State Convention last Thursday and Friday. He said there is a lot of talent in the county.

“We are really proud of the FFA students that we have that are coming out of the systems and organizations,” Aultman said.

The commissioners understand the youth are the future of the county, and this concept includes those previously stated and others who need more assistance. A Juvenile Court Grant Agreement and Funding Application between the State of Ohio- Dept. Youth Services and Darke County was approved.

This agreement and application is made and entered into by the State of Ohio, Department of Youth Services, and the Darke County Board of Commissioners on behalf of the Darke County Juvenile Court to provide the base and variable allocations for each fiscal year.

“We have been doing this for quite a few years, and this is based upon the biennial budget,” Aultman said.

The commissioners also approved a transfer of appropriations for the Darke County Juvenile and Probate Court to cover the need for recording equipment. A total of $7,000 was transferred from other operations to machine and equipment plus $5,000, and $7,000 was transferred from Computers plus $5,000 into Machine and Equipment plus $5,000, as well.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

