Positive behavior equal rewards

By Sandy Snyder

Assistant Principal

At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, Greenville Middle School staff chose the theme “Every Day is Game Day” as the school-wide positive behavior focus. Students were asked to give their best effort when completing assignments and assessments. Additionally, they were reminded to treat each other with respect and to be a source of support for one another just as they would show support for teammates. Each quarter, students were challenged to show appropriate Game Day behavior.

Rewards included Kona Ice, Skate Zone ticket package and Minute -to-Win-It challenges.

During the third quarter, students who had no office discipline referrals resulting in an Evening School or AIR (Alternative In-School Reassignment) were eligible to play in a Dodge Ball Tournament.

Beginning May 1, students will be given the opportunity to earn two reward activities which will take place on the last day of school. For those who show up “Game Ready” for the MAP testing, the reward will be a Wiffle Ball (grades 5/6) or Kickball (grades 7/8) tournament. The second reward will be a school dance for students who have no office referrals during the month of May. Hopefully, all GMS students will be ending the year with fun activities.