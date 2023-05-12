Sign up now for summer manufacturing camp

GREENVILLE — From July 17–21, Darke County Junior High students will have the opportunity to explore the world of manufacturing and the wide variety of careers available locally. The interactive day camp for Darke County seventh and eighth graders is coordinated by Darke County Economic Development.

Campers will solve fun challenges, make new friends, and discover products made in their backyard. In the afternoons, campers will tour local manufacturers where they will see their morning topics applied in the real world of manufacturing. Camp partners include Greenville City Schools & CTEC, JAFE Decorating, Fort Recovery Industries, Midmark Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation. The West Tech Prep Region and Edison State Community College is proud to help sponsor the 2023 Darke County Summer Manufacturing Camp!

Camp will be held daily from 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. in the Advanced Manufacturing Lab at Greenville High School. Registration fee is $40 per student, which includes lunch and snacks, all materials for camp, and camp t-shirt. Registration fee waivers are available, contact 937-548-3250 to apply. Registration deadline is June 1, however space is limited and students are encouraged to register early. For more information or to register go to www.darkecounty.com or contact Darke County Economic Development at 937-548-3250.