Escaped inmate has ties to Darke County

WAPOKENTA — The Auglaize County Sheriff s Office is currently investigating an inmate that escaped from the Auglaize County Corrections Center.

On May 13, at approximately 1230 p.m., Inmate Brendan D. Reed forced open a locked door and fled from the Corrections Center. Brendan was last seen in the area of the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant. Brendan was wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit and orange flip flops.

Reed has ties to Darke County and Portland, Ind. If you see Reed, call 911 and contact law enforcement immediately.

Reed is 30 years old (09-09-1992) and is 5’ 09” and weighs 190 with brown hair and brown eyes. He was incarcerated on a Drug Violation.

This is an active investigation with law enforcement officer’s from numerous agencies currently assisting the sheriff ‘s office. Further updates will be made when information becomes available that will not compromise the investigation.