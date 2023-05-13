FM Prom announces royalty

PITSBURG — Franklin-Monroe High School held their Junior-Senior Prom recently. Members of the court were: Juniors – Hallie Aslinger, Abigail Krauss, Natalie Suter, Keihl Johnson, Natalie Suter, Savannah Crist, Carson Figel, Dalton Winterrowd and Reuben Wray. Senior court members were: Layni Norris, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Zoe Brookey, Rebecca Gilmore, Avery Hosler, Blake Addis, Drew Kniese, Lukus Miller, Gavin Tucker, Cason Yount, and Karson Wright. Gavin Tucker and Jaliyah Nichols were crowned King and Queen. Dalton Winterrowd and Abigail Krauss were crowned Prince and Princess respectively.