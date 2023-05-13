Toledo Symphony returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present the Toledo Symphony Orchestra in concert at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, May 27 where the audience will be taken on a musical journey following the route of the “Orient Express.” “This sonic evocation of the golden age of luxury travel promises to be beautiful, interesting, and fun,” said David Warner, artistic director for DCCA. “Our audience will have a great time visiting the European capitals of old through music,” Mr. Warner concluded. The final concert of DCCA’s 2022-2023 Artists Series season, the performance begins at 8 p.m.

Since its formation in 1943, the Toledo Symphony Orchestra has grown from a core group of twenty-two part-time musicians to become a regionally prestigious ensemble employing sixty-five full-time professional musicians, as well as numerous others to meet the needs of an expansive and eclectic repertoire. The orchestra, known for the joy they bring to their skillful performances which inspire audiences throughout Ohio and Michigan, reaches an audience of more than 260,000 individuals annually through its performances and education programs.

Sponsors for the TSO concert are Greenville National Bank and Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust This program is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the concert by Toledo Symphony Orchestra cost $40; students will be admitted at half price. Seats may be reserved by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at DCCA’s office located within Greenville Public Library. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office prior to the performance.