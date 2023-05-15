Poetry at Hayner features Mosaic of Voices

TROY — Poets from across the state have been invited to read for an evening of poetry at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The poets were selected to encourage a diversity of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature a one-hour, open mic. Poets who wish to read one of their own poems can sign-up beginning at 6:00 pm for one of the 10 open mic spots.

Featured poets from across Ohio include poet/playwright/actress Felicia Chappelle, the dynamic Sierra Leona of Dayton, Ed Davis of Yellow Springs, Nikki Allen, Amanda Hayden, Aimee Noel, Ismail Soldan, Angel James and Roberta Knodle.

These poets have been published in many fine poetry journals across the country. The poets publications can be purchased during intermission where you can meet these fine poets and enjoy this community of poetry lovers.

This event is free and no reservations are necessary. Join them on Saturday, June 10. Sign-ups for open mic begin at 6 p.m. Readings begin at 6:30 p.m. Learn more about this evening of poetry in the Hayner courtyard at www.troyhayner.org/poetry.

